Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A new IMAX trailer for Ad Astra shows off some of the spectacle viewers will see when the film plays in IMAX theaters. Watching it on YouTube may be small but you can imagine what Brad Pitt's adventure will look like on the five stories high IMAX screen.

Roy McBride (Pitt) became an astronaut because of his father (Tommy Lee Jones). His latest mission puts him in danger as he falls from a space station, shoots guns in a planetary car chase and prevent an antimatter reaction on Mars for which his father may have been responsible.

"Ad Astra follows an astronaut as he travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father," the official synopsis reads. "The mission unravels a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet."

Audiences have seen IMAX footage in movies such as The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Fallout. First Man used IMAX to portray Neil Armstrong's landing on the moon.

"Director James Grey worked with DP Hoyte van Hoytema to establish a look for the movie based on Kodak stock images from the Apollo 11 through 17 lunar missions," the synopsis for Ad Astra reads.

Ad Astra also stars Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland who also appear in the trailer. Ad Astra is in IMAX theaters September 20.