June 5 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt is searching for Tommy Lee Jones in deep space in the latest trailer for upcoming sci-fi drama, Ad Astra.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Pitt as astronaut Roy McBride who is tasked with finding his missing father Clifford McBride (Jones) who was working with dangerous and experimental tech in space that threatens the solar system.

Pitt takes on the mission and states that if necessary, he will destroy the top-secret project that his father was working on.

"Astronaut Roy McBride (Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos," reads the synopsis.

Ad Astra, from director James Gray, is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 20. Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland also star.

Pitt will next be seen in director Quentin Tarantino's next film titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The film will be released on July 26.