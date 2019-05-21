Actor Kurt Russell (R) is joined by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino during a double star unveiling ceremony honoring Russell and his partner, actress Goldie Hawn, with the 2,609th and 2,610th stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 4, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Producer and actor Brad Pitt attends the Japan premiere for the film "War Machine" on May 23, 2017. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio can be seem in the trailer for Quentin Tarantino's next film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Sony released a 2 1/2-minute trailer for Quentin Tarantino's ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Set in 1969, the clip shows Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a fictional fading TV and movie star trying to stay relevant in a changing industry. He is seen discussing his concerns with his stunt double Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt.

"It's official, old buddy. I'm a has-been," Rick complained.

Cliff listened patiently and tried to bolster his friend's confidence.

"You're Rick (expletive) Dalton. Don't you forget it," Cliff told him.

Cliff also crosses paths with Charles Manson (Damon Herriman,) a real-life a cult leader who inspired his followers to kill nine people, including starlet Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie.)

Other A-listers who appear in the preview for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are Al Pacino, the late Luke Perry, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Margaret Qualley and Kurt Russell.

Neil Diamond's "Brother Love's Traveling Salvation Show" plays in the background.

The movie is set for theatrical release on July 26.

Most of the cast has worked with Tarantino in the past. Pitt starred in Inglourious Basterds in 2009, DiCaprio appeared in 2012's Django Unchained and Kurt Russell acted in 2015's The Hateful Eight.

Perry died in March after suffering a stroke. He was 52.