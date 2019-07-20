Two more 'Halloween' movies in the works

July 20 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has announced plans to release two more Halloween movies centered on the characters of masked serial killer Michael Myers and his resourceful foe Laurie Strode.

The first film Halloween Kills -- starring Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney -- is set for release on Oct. 16, 2020 and the second Halloween Ends is expected to open in theaters on Oct. 15, 2021.

"The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn't over," a video posted on the franchise's website said.

"It ain't over till the fat lady sings. Well, my friends and fans. ... I'm just WARMING UP Happy Halloween 2020/2021," Curtis tweeted.

Curtis and Courtney starred in the 2018 blockbuster Halloween, which was a direct sequel to the 1978 original film Halloween, ignoring all of the other installments the franchise release in the interim.