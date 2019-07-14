Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 14: Dan Reynolds, Jane Lynch
Christoph Waltz to play Blofeld again in Bond 25
Colin O'Donoghue replacing Joe Dempsie in Nat Geo's 'Right Stuff'
Famous birthdays for July 13: Ken Jeong, Patrick Stewart
'Hill House' actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen lands lead in 'Invisible Man'

Photo Gallery

 
Beyonce, Donald Glover attend 'The Lion King' premiere

Latest News

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' tops the North American box office with $45.3M
U.S. officials: ICE raids on 2,000 undocumented immigrants underway
North Koreans discover fossils from late Stone Age, state media says
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr share stage at LA concert
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia
 
Back to Article
/