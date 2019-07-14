'Spider-Man: Far From Home' tops the North American box office with $45.3M

Cast member Zendaya attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles on June 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Jake Gyllenhaal attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles on June 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Tom Holland attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles on June 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Spider-Man: Far From Home is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $45.3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Toy Story 4 with $20.7 million, followed by Crawl at No. 3 with $12 million, Stuber at No. 4 with $8 million and Yesterday at No. 5 with $6.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Aladdin at No. 6 with $5.9 million, Annabelle Comes Home at No. 7 with $5.6 million, Midsommar at No. 8 with $3.6 million, The Secret Life of Pets at No. 9 with $3.1 million and Men in Black International at No. 10 with $2.2 million.