Tom Cruise is back in the pilot's seat in first 'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer

July 18 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise returns as the iconic U.S. Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to 1986's Top Gun.

The 2-minute preview received nearly 2 million views on YouTube in the first few hours after Cruise introduced the video at San Diego Comic Con on Thursday.

Ed Harris, playing Maverick's supervisor, runs down a list of Maverick's accomplishments, but notes he still holds the rank of captain after a 30-plus-year career when he should be an admiral.

"You can't get a promotion. You won't retire and, despite your best efforts, you refuse to die," Harris' character says.

The trailer then shows scenes of Maverick flying various aircraft and riding his motorcycle.

"The end is inevitable, Maverick. Your kind is headed for extinction," Harris says.

"Maybe so, sir. But not today," Maverick replies.

Co-starring Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Lewis Pullman, the film is set for release in 2020. Joseph Kosinski directed the movie.