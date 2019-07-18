Javier Bardem arrives at a photocall for the film "Everybody Knows" during the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 9, 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Javier Bardem is in talks to star as King Triton in Disney's live-action film, The Little Mermaid, The Hollywood Reporter announced.

King Triton is Ariel's muscular father in the story. The actor would join Ariel actress Halle Bailey, of Chloe x Halle and young-ish fame. Melissa McCarthy and Harry Styles are also in talks to join the film, as Ursula and Prince Eric, respectively.

The live-action film will be directed by Rob Marshall and written by David Magee. The animated version of the film premiered 30 years ago.

America's Got Talent host and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews showed interest in the role and sang "Under the Sea," a hit song from the animated film, in a video on Twitter.