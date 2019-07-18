Quentin Tarantino said the new "Star Trek" film would have a "unique" feel and "gangster element" with him as director. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Quentin Tarantino says the new Star Trek movie would be "Pulp Fiction in space" if he were to sign on as director.

The 56-year-old filmmaker said in an interview with Deadline published Wednesday that the film would have a "unique" feel and "gangster element" with him at the helm.

Tarantino directed Pulp Fiction, a gritty and violent crime film that opened in theaters in 1994. He will work on a new Star Trek script from The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith and possibly direct the project.

"I don't know if I'll do it or not," Tarantino said. "I've got to figure it out, but Mark wrote a really cool script. I like it a lot. There's some things I need to work on but I really, really liked it."

Tarantino also responded to Simon Pegg, who plays Scotty in the Star Trek reboot films, who previously denied the new movie would be Pulp Fiction in space.

"Yes, it is!" Tarantino said. "If I do it, that's exactly what it'll be. It'll be Pulp Fiction in space," he said. "There's no science fiction movie that has this in it. And they said, I know, that's why we want to make it. It's, at the very least, unique in that regard."

"There is a gangster element to what we're doing with the Star Trek thing that works out pretty good," he added.

Tarantino said in the July issue of Empire that his Star Trek would be R-rated. Zachary Quinto, who portrays Spock, subsequently said on The HFPA in Conversation podcast that working with Tarantino would be an "amazing" experience.

The Star Trek reboot films consist of Star Trek (2009), Star Trek into Darkness (2013) and Star Trek Beyond (2016). The movies star Pegg, Quinto, Chris Pine and Zoe Saldana.

Tarantino will next release the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which opens in theaters July 26. Margot Robbie discussed playing late actress Sharon Tate in the film in a new interview this week.