'It Chapter Two' trailer: Pennywise taunts, 'I've missed you!'

July 18 (UPI) -- Warner Bros, released the final trailer for its upcoming horror movie It Chapter Two on Thursday.

The 2 1/2-minute teaser earned almost 2 million views in its first hours on YouTube.

Director Andy Muschietti, who helmed the 2017 blockbuster It, returned to shoot the sequel, which is set for theatrical release on Sept. 6.

The movies are based on Stephen King's novel.

Chapter Two takes place 27 years after the events of the original film, but it does include flashbacks with the characters as children.

Bill Skarsgård returns as the murderous clown Pennywise in both time periods.

Also back from the first movie are Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor.

Joining the ensemble this time around are Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean.

In Thursday's preview, the estranged childhood friends -- now in their 40s -- are seen returning to their tragedy-plagued hometown of Derry, Maine, in the hopes of preventing Pennywise from embarking on another bloody rampage.

"For 27 years, I've dreamt of you. I craved you. I've missed you!" Pennywise says.

"We need to finish it. For good," another male voice is heard vowing as the adult characters walk down Derry street together.