June 28 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham go to war against a super-powered Idris Elba in the final trailer for upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw.

The clip, released on Friday, features Johnson and Statham reprising their Fast & Furious roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively.

The former enemies must learn to work together along with Shaw's sister -- portrayed by Vanessa Kirby -- in order to save the world from Brixton (Elba).

Hobbs takes an interest in Shaw's sister among all the action, including multiple car chases.

"I see what you're doing, you think I'm stupid?" Shaw says to Hobbs about his unlikely partner liking his sister.

"Of course I think you're stupid," Hobbs replies.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2), is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 2.