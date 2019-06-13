June 13 (UPI) -- The Fast & Furious franchise is getting a new animated series titled Spy Racers from DreamWorks Animation Television that will debut on Netflix.

DreamWorks released the first teaser trailer for Fast & Furious: Spy Racers on Thursday, featuring a number of cars racing each other at high speeds.

The series is being executive produced Fast & Furious film star Vin Diesel alongside Chris Morgan. Tim Hedrick (Voltron) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien) are serving as showrunners and executive producers.

Spy Racers will follow Tony Toretto, the younger cousin of Diesel's Dominic Toretto, as he is recruited by the government to infiltrate a racing league.

The next Fast & Furious film is a spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham titled Hobbs & Shaw. The film, which has Johnson and Statham reprising their Fast & Furious roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw respectively, is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 2.