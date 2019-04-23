Kyle Chandler attends the premiere of "Game Night" on February 21, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Millie Bobby Brown stars in the new trailer for "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" alongside Kyle Chandler. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Godzilla is the only force capable of stopping a group of towering threats in the final trailer for upcoming action-thriller, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features monsters such as the three-headed dragon Ghidorah, the butterfly-like Mothra and Rodan who possesses giant wings, laying waste to a number of cities across the globe.

Crypto-zoological agency Monarch and other world leaders then deicide to use Godzilla in order to combat the deadly creatures and save the world.

An epic battle takes place featuring Godzilla using his signature fire breath to prove that he is the true alpha monster.

"One king to rule them all," the trailer says.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, from director Michael Dougherty, is set to arrive in theaters on May 31. Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Ziyi Zhang and Ken Watanabe are set to star.

Brown is also set to star in Godzilla vs. Kong which will feature the two iconic movie monsters battling it out. The crossover project is set to arrive on May 22, 2020.