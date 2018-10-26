Alexander Skarsgard attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alexander Skarsgard will star in upcoming monster movie "Godzilla vs. Kong." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Alexander Skarsgard has been cast in Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's upcoming monster movie crossover Godzilla vs. Kong.

Skarsgard is expected to portray the leader of a military unit in the film as Godzilla and King Kong face off, Variety reported.

The actor joins a cast that includes Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry and Demian Bichir.

Adam Wingard is directing the project, the fourth entry in Warner Bros. and Legendary's monster universe that consists of 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island and upcoming sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters, set to arrive in theaters on May 31, 2019.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters star Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame will also appear in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Skarsgard, best known for his role on vampire series True Blood, was last seen in HBO's Big Little Lies. He teased in September that he may return for Season 2 of the drama.