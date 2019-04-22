"Detective Pikachu" star Justice Smith (L) and musical artist Cameo Adele attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Reynolds voices Pikachu in the new trailer for "Detective Pikachu."

April 22 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds released on Monday a new trailer for Detective Pikachu that showcases the emotional side of the upcoming live-action Pokemon film.

"A little shot of wonderful for a weary world," Reynolds said on Twitter alongside the clip. Reynolds voices the title character in Detective Pikachu who is helping Tim Goodman, portrayed by Justice Smith, find his missing father.

The trailer, which features the song "What A Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong, brings the world of Pokemon to life as Tim is featured walking through a forested area that is filled with Pokemon such as Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle.

Tim also goes through a crowded city where Pokemon and humans are living together side by side. Reynolds' Pikachu, meanwhile, is featured giving a Psyduck and hug and comforting Tim about his father.

"Listen kid, I know this much. If your dad was here he would hug you so hard your bones would pop," Pikachu says with watery eyes as Tim sheds a few tears.

Detective Pikachu, is set to arrive in theaters on May 10. Kathryn Newton and Ken Watanabe also star. The films is based on the Pokemon brand, which has spawned multiple anime series and video games.

Reynolds recently released a new comedic clip from Detective Pikachu featuring Pokemon such as Charizard and Evee auditioning for the movie.