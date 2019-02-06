Yara Shahidi attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Smallfoot" on September 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Charles Melton attends The CW upfront on May 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Yara Shahidi plays Natasha Kingsley in "The Sun is Also a Star." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Sun is Also a Star released a first trailer featuring Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton.

The 18-year-old actress and 28-year-old actor play Natasha Kingsley and Daniel Bae, two young people who fall in love during a day in New York City.

The preview shows Daniel (Melton) romance Natasha (Shahidi) in the 24 hours she has left before her family is deported to Jamaica.

"The choice we make, the path we choose -- we don't have forever. All we have is a single day," Natasha says in the clip.

The Sun is Also a Star is based on the Nicola Yoon novel of the same name. The film is directed by Ry Russo-Young and co-stars Jake Choi, Camrus Johnson, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Miriam A. Hyman and Cathy Shim.

Melton said in an interview with WWD in November that he immediately bought and read The Sun is Also a Star after Yoon tagged him in a post asking fans who should play Daniel.

"I'm very passionate about the role and knew that I wanted to play that role," the actor said.

"It was very appealing that the character is such a hopeless romantic; I strive to be more of a hopeless romantic every day. And I believe in love so, like, it's been nice to play that," he added.

Melton is known for playing Reggie Mantle on The CW series Riverdale, while Shahidi portrays Zoey Johnson on the ABC sitcom Black-ish and its spinoff, Grown-ish.