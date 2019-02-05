Casey Colt, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Ashleigh Murray (L-R) attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 23, 2017. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Ashleigh Murray will portray Josie McCoy in The CW pilot "Katy Keene." File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Ashleigh Murray will star in the upcoming Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene.

Deadline confirmed the 31-year-old actress, who plays Josie McCoy on Riverdale, will portray the character in the new CW pilot.

Katy Keene centers on four Archie Comics characters, including singer Josie and the title character, Katy Keene, a future fashion icon. The show follows the aspiring artists as they pursue their dreams in New York.

The Hollywood Reporter said Murray will leave Riverdale if Katy Keene is picked up to series. Katy Keene takes place several years after Riverdale, so no crossover episodes are planned.

"If anyone from Riverdale were to come to Katy, they'd come as their older self," The CW president Mark Pedowitz said at the Television Critics' Association winter press tour last week.

Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will write the pilot script with Michael Grassi and executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater. Maggie Kiley is slated to direct.

Murray has also appeared on the TV series Younger and Alex, Inc. She will star in a remake of the 1983 movie Valley Girl, which starred Nicolas Cage and Deborah Foreman.