'Mom': CBS renews series for two more seasons

Allison Janney attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anna Faris attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Overboard" on April 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Allison Janney (R) and Anna Faris play Bonnie and Christy Plunkett on "Mom." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Mom is getting a two-season renewal at CBS.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tuesday the network picked up the sitcom for Season 7 and Season 8.

"We're exceptionally proud to have Mom on our air; a high-quality, signature comedy with characters viewers love, that also brings strength and stability to our lineup," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement.

"Under Chuck Lorre's extraordinary leadership and with his outstanding writing and production team, we look forward to having Mom on CBS for many years to come," he added, referencing series co-creator Chuck Lorre.

The renewal comes amid news Mom stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney have inked new deals with producer Warner Bros. Television. Deadline said the actresses signed two-year contracts with major salary increases.

Janney celebrated Mom's renewal in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"TFW the job you love gets even better. Season 7 & 8 here we come! Yay! #2moreseasons," she wrote.

Mom stars Janney and Faris as Bonnie and Christy Plunkett, a dysfunctional mother-daughter duo. The series premiered its sixth season in September and airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.