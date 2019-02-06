Pink teases new album and song on 'Ellen'

Pink performs the national anthem at Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pink performed part of her single "Walk Me Home" after announcing the new album "Hurts to Be Human." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Pink is giving fans a preview of her new song "Walk Me Home."

The 39-year-old singer performed part of the single on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after announcing the new album Hurts to Be Human.

"Walk me home in the dead of night / I can't be alone with all this on my mind / Say you'll stay with me tonight / Because there is so much wrong going on outside," she sang.

Pink said she plans to shoot a new music video ahead of the release of "Walk Me Home" and Hurts to Be Human.

"I'm shooting a video in a week, I think, with Michael Gracie, the director from Greatest Showman. I'm really excited about that," the star shared. "He's amazing."

"I have a new song, "Walk Me Home," and I have a new album, Hurts to Be Human. And I think it comes out in April," she added. "I think ["Walk Me Home" comes out] in two weeks."

DeGeneres supported Pink during the singer's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Tuesday. Pink was also joined by her husband, Carey Hart, and two children, daughter Willow and son Jameson.

"My husband -- he's so cute," the star said. "I wouldn't be standing up here if it wasn't for you. Never change."

"My children -- you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you," she added.

Pink last released the album Beautiful Trauma in October 2017. She will kick off a new, North American leg of her accompanying tour March 1 in Sunrise, Fla.