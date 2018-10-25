Molly Shannon attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" on June 30. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Marlon Wayans attends The Weinstein Co. and Netflix Golden Globes after-party on January 8, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Molly Shannon will co-star in the new Netflix comedy "Sextuplets." File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Molly Shannon is joining the cast of Netflix's Sextuplets movie.

The streaming company announced in a press release Wednesday that the 54-year-old actress and comedian will star with Marlon Wayans in the new comedy.

Also joining the cast are Glynn Turman (Queen Sugar), Michael Ian Black (Insatiable) and Debbie Morgan (Power). Principal photography is underway in Atlanta for the movie's 2019 release.

Sextuplets stars Wayans as Alan, a man who discovers he is a sextuplet during a journey to meet his birth mother. Wayans will play all six siblings, in addition to co-writing and producing the film.

Wayans previously collaborated with Netflix on the movie Naked and his stand-up comedy show, Woke-ish.

"Excited to be in business with Netflix on yet another project. I love how they embrace comedy and diversity. I am looking forward to doing the thing I love most... comedy," he said in August.

On set down here in hot Atanta with my dear friend and oh so talented, Glynn Turman! pic.twitter.com/0dOAMQwxtg — Debbi Morgan (@debbimorgan) October 20, 2018

Shannon came to fame on Saturday Night Live and has since appeared on Will and Grace, Sex and the City and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. She recently starred in the critically-acclaimed film Other People.