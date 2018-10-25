Melissa Joan Hart sent her "best witches" to Kiernan Shipka ahead of the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" premiere. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The stars of Sabrina the Teenage Witch are showing their support for the cast of Netflix's new Sabrina series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Melissa Joan Hart, who played Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, send her "best witches" to Kiernan Shipka, who will portray the character in the new show.

"I just wanted to send my best witches to Kiernan Shipka, aka the new Sabrina Spellman," the 42-year-old actress said in a video Thursday.

"By the way, from one Sabrina to the other, if you're ever given a choice between a broom and a vacuum, choose the vacuum," she jokingly added.

Hart's former co-stars Nate Richert, Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick also sent well-wishes to Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto, who will play Harvey Kinkle, Hilda Spellman and Zelda Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

"I just wanted to say hello to the new Harvey, Ross Lynch," Richert, who portrayed the character in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, said. "I hear the new Sabrina is scarier and pretty damn twisted. I'm rooting for you, buddy! Stay alive.

"Just want to say best witches to Lucy Davis for being Aunt Hilda 2.0," Rhea added.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to see the new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," Broderick, who played Zelda Spellman, said. "And Miranda Otto, I witch you all the best."

Sabrina the Teenage Witch had a seven-season run on ABC and The WB from 1996 to 2003. The show was based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, while Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is inspired by the Archie Horror series.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts Friday on Netflix.