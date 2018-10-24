Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina (L-R) attend the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon on April 24. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving fans a first glimpse of its film Bird Box.

The streaming company released a trailer Wednesday featuring stars Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich and Trevante Rhodes.

Bullock plays Malorie, a mom of two who fights to protect her kids from a mysterious force. The family must flee while blindfolded to avoid falling victim to an entity that takes on the form of one's worst fears.

"If you hear something in the woods, you tell me. If you hear something in the water, you tell me. But under no circumstances are you allowed to take off your blindfold," Malorie instructs her children.

Bird Box is based on the Josh Malerman novel of the same name. Susanne Bier (In a Better World, The Night Manager) directed the movie, which premieres Dec. 21.

Malerman praised the adaptation in a series of tweets Wednesday.

"Sandra Bullock rowing on a river, blindfolded, John Malkovich freaking out, and Sarah Paulson trying to to keep it together when she can't will forever hang as framed images in a very special, ghostly hall in my head," the author wrote.

"The script was written by the great @HIGHzurrer and the movie was directed by the awesome @DirSusanneBier," he added, referencing Bier and writer Eric Heisserer. "Just so excited."

Bullock and Paulson previously co-starred in the film Ocean's 8.