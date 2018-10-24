Netflix renews 'Atypical' for a third season

Cast member Brigette Lundy-Paine attends the premiere of "Action Point" in Los Angeles on May 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Michael Rapaport (L) and guest arrive at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 17, 2012. File Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI | License Photo

Netflix renewed "Atypical" for a third season. Seasons 1 and 2 co-starred Jennifer Jason Leigh. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix said Wednesday it renewed Atypical for a 10-episode, third season.

The show follows Sam, a young man on the autism spectrum, played by Keir Gilchrist. Robia Rashid, whose previous credits include How I Met Your Mother and Will & Grace, created, wrote and executive produced the series.

Cast members returning for Atypical Season 3 have not yet been confirmed.

"In Season 2 of the series, which launched in September 2018, Elsa and Doug faced the aftermath of their marriage crisis and Casey tried to adjust to her new school, while Sam prepared for life after graduation," a press release from the streaming service said.

Season 2 starred Jennifer Jason Leigh as Sam's mother, Elsa, Michael Rapaport as his father, Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine as his sister Casey.