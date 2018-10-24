Netflix renews 'Atypical' for a third season

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix said Wednesday it renewed Atypical for a 10-episode, third season.
The show follows Sam, a young man on the autism spectrum, played by Keir Gilchrist. Robia Rashid, whose previous credits include How I Met Your Mother and Will & Grace, created, wrote and executive produced the series.
Cast members returning for Atypical Season 3 have not yet been confirmed.
"In Season 2 of the series, which launched in September 2018, Elsa and Doug faced the aftermath of their marriage crisis and Casey tried to adjust to her new school, while Sam prepared for life after graduation," a press release from the streaming service said.
Season 2 starred Jennifer Jason Leigh as Sam's mother, Elsa, Michael Rapaport as his father, Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine as his sister Casey.
It's a great day, because Atypical Season 3 is on the way! 🐧 Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/7Dzp6vWkDm— Atypical (@Atypical) October 24, 2018