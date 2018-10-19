Director/producer Peter Berg attends the premiere of "Mile 22" in Los Angeles on August 9. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Leftovers alum Michael Gaston and Glow actor Marc Maron have joined the cast of Netflix's film adaptation of Robert B. Parker's Wonderland by Ace Atkins.

Gaston and Maron will co-star with the previously announced cast members Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Bokeem Woodbine, Iliza Shlesinger, Post Malone, James DuMont and Hope Wilson.

Peter Berg is directing the movie about a private detective named Spenser who investigates a murder and the related conspiracy behind it.

The fictional sleuth has appeared in 48 novels written by Parker and then Atkins after the original author died in 2010 at the age of 77.

The character of Spenser was also the basis for the TV series Spenser: For Hire, which starred Robert Urich and ran 1985-88.

Berg and Wahlberg previously collaborated together on the films Mile 22, Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon and Lone Survivor.