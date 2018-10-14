'Venom' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Tom Hardy (L) and Michelle Williams attend the premiere of "Venom" in Los Angeles on October 1. The movie is No. 1 in North America for a second weekend. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Tom Hardy-Michelle Williams comic-book adaptation, Venom, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend after earning an additional $35.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is A Star is Born with $28 million, followed by First Man at No. 3 with $16.5 million, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween at No. 4 with $16.2 million and Smallfoot at No. 5 with $9.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Night School at No. 6 with $8 million, Bad Times at the El Royale at No. 7 with $7.2 million, The House With A Clock In Its Walls at No. 8 with $4 million, The Hate U Give at No. 9 with $1.8 million and A Simple Favor at No. 10 with $1.4 million.