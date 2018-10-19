McKenna Grace to play Warren daughter in third 'Annabelle' movie

Patrick Wilson (L) and Vera Farmiga arrive for the Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at CinemaCon 2016 in Las Vegas on April 12, 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

McKenna Grace is to star in the next chapter of "The Conjuring" cinematic universe. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Filming began this week on the third, as-yet-untitled Annabelle horror movie, New Line Cinema said.

Chapter 3 in the haunted doll saga follows 2014's Annabelle and 2017's Annabelle: Creation. It is also part of the cinematic universe that includes 2013's The Conjuring, 2016's The Conjuring 2 and 2018's The Nun.

"Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her 'safely' behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing," a studio synopsis of the upcoming sequel said. "But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target -- the Warren's 10-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends."

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as the franchise's paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in the film, which is due in theaters July 3.

The Haunting of Hill House and I, Tonya actress McKenna Grace will play Judy. Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife co-star.

Gary Dauberman is directing the project from the script he penned.