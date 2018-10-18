Director Jon Favreau attends the premiere of "The Jungle Book" on April 4, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Seth Rogen has posted on Twitter a Lion King cast photo including Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and director Jon Favreau.

The cast appear to be in a recording studio. Rogen is set to voice Pumbaa in the upcoming Disney remake with Eichner as Timon and Glover in the main role as Simba.

"Hakuna Matata," Rogen said Wednesday in reference to the famous song of the same name that appeared in the original Lion King. The song was performed by Simba, Timon and Pumbaa.

Lion King, which will feature a photo-realistic animation style, is set to arrive in theaters on July 19, 2019.

Beyonce is set to voice Nala with James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.