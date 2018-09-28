Matthew Rhys, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "The Americans," appears backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tom Hanks (L) and Rita Wilson arrive on the red carpet at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City on January 9.

Tom Hanks is working on an as-yet-untitled movie about Fred Rogers.

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures has released the first photo of double Oscar-winner Tom Hanks as the late children's television icon he will play in an as-yet-untitled Mister Rogers movie.

The film focuses on Fred Rogers' friendship with journalist Tom Junod, played by Matthew Rhys, a recent Emmy winner for his performance in The Americans.

"After a jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor," a Sony synopsis said.

Marielle Heller is directing the movie, which screenwriters Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue based on Junod's article, "Can You Say... Hero?"

Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper co-star in the film. It is slated to open in theaters on Oct. 18, 2019.

Rogers hosted Mister Rogers' Neighborhood on PBS from 1968-2000. He died at the age of 74 in 2003 from stomach cancer.