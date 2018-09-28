Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures has released the first photo of double Oscar-winner Tom Hanks as the late children's television icon he will play in an as-yet-untitled Mister Rogers movie.
The film focuses on Fred Rogers' friendship with journalist Tom Junod, played by Matthew Rhys, a recent Emmy winner for his performance in The Americans.
"After a jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor," a Sony synopsis said.
Marielle Heller is directing the movie, which screenwriters Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue based on Junod's article, "Can You Say... Hero?"
Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper co-star in the film. It is slated to open in theaters on Oct. 18, 2019.
Rogers hosted Mister Rogers' Neighborhood on PBS from 1968-2000. He died at the age of 74 in 2003 from stomach cancer.
