'Dark Phoenix': Sophie Turner shows her bad side in first trailer

"Dark Phoenix" star Jennifer Lawrence arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sophie Turner appears in the first trailer for upcoming "X-Men" sequel, "Dark Phoenix." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner's powers have made her unstable in the first trailer for upcoming X-Men sequel, Dark Phoenix.

The clip, released Wednesday night, focuses on Turner's X-Men team member Jean Grey who appears to be slowly turning into a villain as she struggles to maintain her power and her sanity.

Professor X (James McAvoy) and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) are unable to help Jean, forcing her to seek advice from series antagonist Magneto (Michael Fassbender).

Jean's X-Men partners, including Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), are also unable to get through to Jean, who is seen flipping over police cars and taking down helicopters.

"I've seen evil, and I'm looking at it now," Magneto says.

The trailer also offers glimpses at Jean's dark childhood along with a mysterious character, played by Jessica Chastain, who approaches Jean inside a church.

Dark Phoenix, written and directed by X-Men franchise producer Simon Kinberg, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 14. Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Evan Peters (Quicksilver), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), also star.

Dark Phoenix is based on the classic X-Men comic book series The Dark Phoenix Saga that involved Jean Grey inheriting the power of the Phoenix Force, making her more powerful and dangerous than ever before.

Turner posted on Twitter Wednesday an animated poster for the film that features a silhouette of Jean with an outer space background.