Michael B. Jordan stars alongside Sylvester Stallone in the new trailer for "Creed II." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) wants to avenge the father he never knew in the latest trailer for upcoming Rocky series sequel, Creed II.

The clip, released Wednesday, features Adonis training in the desert with his mentor Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) as he prepares to face off against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago who killed Adonis' father Apollo Creed in Rocky IV.

The fight against Viktor, however, is one that Rocky and Adonis' love interest Bianca (Tessa Thompson) doesn't want him to take part in.

"I ain't got a choice," Adonis says to which Rocky responds, "That's the same thing your father said and he died right here in my hands."

Rocky's standoff with Ivan (Dolph Lundgren) is also shown in the trailer, along with Adonis and Bianca welcoming a child.

Creed II, from director Steven Caple Jr., is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21. A new poster for the film was released on Tuesday featuring Jordan screaming inside of a boxing ring.