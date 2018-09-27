Trending Stories

'Daredevil' Season 3: The Kingpin returns in new teaser trailer
Kaycee Clark wins 'Big Brother 20' finale
Famous birthdays for Sept. 27: Gwyneth Paltrow, Lil Wayne
'Dark Phoenix': Sophie Turner releases teaser for 'X-Men' sequel
Lil Wayne says 'Tha Carter V' will be released on Friday

Photo Gallery

 
International Day of Peace celebrations in Jerusalem

Latest News

Truck tows bale of hay on fire in Kansas
'Hurricane Cowboys' saving animals from floods of Florence
'The Boys' Amazon series poster is comic book-accurate
Woman's first-ever scratch-off lottery ticket wins $50,000
Tennessee Titans release WR Rishard Matthews
 
Back to Article
/