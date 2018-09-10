Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Sterling K. Brown is showing his support for Olivia Munn following The Predator casting controversy.

The 42-year-old actor spoke out Saturday on Twitter after Munn said she was ostracized after blowing the whistle on a registered sex offender who had an acting role in the film.

"I'm sorry you're feeling so isolated, my dear. And I'm sorry you've been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF so I didn't have an opportunity to be there with you," Brown wrote.

There are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable? That's gonna vary from individual to individual. You and @BonafideBlack may differ when it comes to that issue," he added, referencing The Predator director Shane Black.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday Munn successfully lobbied 20th Century Fox to cut a scene featuring Steven Wilder Striegel, an actor and longtime friend of Black's, after learning Striegel was a sex offender.

"What I take issue with, (& I believe Shane addressed this in his apology), is that we all have the right to know who we're working with!" Brown said.

"Our studio was not given that opportunity, and neither was our cast. Especially @oliviamunn who was the only member of the principal cast who had to work with him. I so appreciate that you 'didn't leave well enough alone,' & again, I'm sorry you feel isolated in taking action," he added.

Munn spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at the Toronto International Film Festival Saturday after several of her co-stars backed out of scheduled interviews.

"Well, I haven't heard from Shane. I did see his apology that he put out. I appreciate the apology," the actress said. "I would have appreciated it more if it was directed toward me privately before it went public and I had to see it online with everyone else."

"It's a very lonely feeling to be sitting here by myself when I should be sitting here with the rest of the cast," she added.

The Predator co-stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key and Jacob Tremblay, and opens in theaters Friday.