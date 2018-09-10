Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Brigitte Nielsen has "never been happier" after having a daughter at age 54 this year.

The 55-year-old Danish actress said on Monday's episode of Good Morning America that it was "incredible" to welcome a baby girl, Frida, with husband Mattia Desi in June.

"The best part of being a mom at my age is being my age," she told ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth. "I'm mature. I'm very, very happy. I've never been happier in my life."

Nielsen is also parent to four adult sons, Julian, Killian, Douglas and Raoul, with previous partners. She and Desi, 39, spent 10 years trying to have a child before ultimately conceiving Frida via in vitro fertilization.

"Frida will have an older, gorgeous, wonderful, mature mom, and she will have a fun, exciting, younger dad," Nielsen said. "So she got the best of both worlds."

"I really have to take care of myself," she added. "We've made a choice. Yes, I have to be realistic that in 15 years, she'll be 15 years old, I will be 70. I will look 50, honey, I better."

Nielsen previously told People it was "such a long road" to welcoming Frida.

"What I want women to know is that everything is possible, but you have to be realistic," she said.

"If you don't want to use [donor] eggs, you have to preserve your own eggs at a reasonable age for there to be a possibility," she advised.

Nielsen is known for the films Red Sonja, Rocky IV and Beverly Hills Cop II. She was married to Kasper Winding, Sylvester Stallone, Sebastian Copeland and Raoul Meyer prior to her marriage to Desi.