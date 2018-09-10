Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid married again Sunday in California.

Lochte's rep confirmed to E! News the 34-year-old Olympic swimmer and Reid tied the knot a second time in Palm Springs.

People said Lochte and Reid exchanged vows at Monroe Estate in front of 100 guests, including 15-month-old son Caiden Zane and other family and friends.

"No matter what has happened, Kayla's been there to pick me up," Lochte said. "She's just been there 100 percent and I owe everything to her."

Lochte and Reid originally wed at a civil ceremony Jan. 9 in Gainesville, Fla., but said they waited to celebrate so Caiden could take part in the festivities. The toddler served as ring bearer at the ceremony.

"We both wanted him to be a part of [our] wedding in some way," Lochte explained.

"We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle," Reid added. "One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it's perfect timing!"

Reid couldn't help but gush about the wedding in an Instagram post Monday.

"What a day. Surrounded with love. The Lochtes!!!" she wrote. "thank you so much to every single one of you who made this day magical. Above and beyond! Extremely thankful and blessed to have the best team ever! #lochtedinlove."

Lochte is a 12-time Olympic medalist in swimming. He was suspended from competition for 14 months in July for receiving an illegal intravenous infusion.