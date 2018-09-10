Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the U.K. team trials for the Invictus Games on April 6. File Photo by Nicholas Egan/EPA

Prince Harry (L) and Meghan Markle leave St. George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on May 19. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle will make an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in October. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing new details about their fall tour.

Kensington Palace said Monday the duke and duchess of Sussex will make an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in October.

Harry and Markle will begin their tour Oct. 16 in Sydney, Australia. The couple will visit other cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand before completing the trip Oct. 31 in Rotorua, New Zealand.

The duke and duchess will focus on youth leadership and environmental and conservation efforts, including the dedication of several new Queen's Commonwealth Canopy projects. The couple will also support servicemen and women at the 2018 Invictus Games.

The Tour will also focus on the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through @InvictusSydney 2018. #IG2018 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 10, 2018

The Invictus Games will take place Oct. 20 to 27 in Sydney. The Paralympic-style event, created by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded, injured and sick armed services personnel to compete in sporting events. Harry and Markle attended the U.K. team trials for the games in April.

The full outline for Harry and Markle's fall tour is as follows:

Oct. 16: Sydney, Australia

Oct. 17: Dubbo, Australia

Oct. 18: Melbourne, Australia

Oct. 19: Sydney, Australia

Oct. 20: Sydney, Australia

Oct. 21: Sydney, Australia

Oct. 22: Fraser Island, Australia

Oct. 23: Suva, Fiji

Oct. 24: Suva, Fiji

Oct. 25: Nadi, Fiji and Nuku'alofa, Tonga

Oct. 26: Nuku'alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia

Oct. 27: Sydney, Australia

Oct. 28: Wellington, New Zealand

Oct. 29: Wellington and Abel Tasman, New Zealand

Oct. 30: Auckland, New Zealand

Oct. 31: Rotorua, New Zealand

