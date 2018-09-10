Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing new details about their fall tour.
Kensington Palace said Monday the duke and duchess of Sussex will make an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in October.
Harry and Markle will begin their tour Oct. 16 in Sydney, Australia. The couple will visit other cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand before completing the trip Oct. 31 in Rotorua, New Zealand.
The duke and duchess will focus on youth leadership and environmental and conservation efforts, including the dedication of several new Queen's Commonwealth Canopy projects. The couple will also support servicemen and women at the 2018 Invictus Games.
The Tour will also focus on the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through @InvictusSydney 2018. #IG2018— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 10, 2018
The Invictus Games will take place Oct. 20 to 27 in Sydney. The Paralympic-style event, created by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded, injured and sick armed services personnel to compete in sporting events. Harry and Markle attended the U.K. team trials for the games in April.
The full outline for Harry and Markle's fall tour is as follows:
Oct. 16: Sydney, Australia
Oct. 17: Dubbo, Australia
Oct. 18: Melbourne, Australia
Oct. 19: Sydney, Australia
Oct. 20: Sydney, Australia
Oct. 21: Sydney, Australia
Oct. 22: Fraser Island, Australia
Oct. 23: Suva, Fiji
Oct. 24: Suva, Fiji
Oct. 25: Nadi, Fiji and Nuku'alofa, Tonga
Oct. 26: Nuku'alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia
Oct. 27: Sydney, Australia
Oct. 28: Wellington, New Zealand
Oct. 29: Wellington and Abel Tasman, New Zealand
Oct. 30: Auckland, New Zealand
Oct. 31: Rotorua, New Zealand