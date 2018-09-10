Robert Pattinson discussed the possibility of another "Twilight" sequel in an interview Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Twilight star Robert Pattinson says he's "ready" for a reunion.

The 32-year-old British actor discussed the possibility of another sequel in an interview with Variety published Sunday.

"The amount of time I've spent moisturizing, I am ready to play 17 at a moment's notice. Ready!" he joked.

Pattinson played Edward Cullen in Twilight (2008) and its four sequels. He talked about the movie's lasting influence and its upcoming 10th anniversary.

"Whenever anyone says [Twilight's] their guilty pleasure, it's like, you say guilty, what you really mean is just a pleasure," the star said.

"It definitely doesn't feel like 10 years ago," he added. "I feel like I stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing those movies, so feels like not a day has passed."

Pattinson previously discussed the possibility of a Twilight reboot with Yahoo! Movies.

"I mean, I'm always kind of curious," he said. "Anything where there's a mass audience -- or seemingly an audience for it -- I always like the idea of subverting people's expectations."

"There could be some radical way of doing it, which would be quite fun," he added. "It's always difficult when there's no source material. But, yeah, I'm always curious."

The Twilight films co-starred Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. Pattinson will next star in the movie High Life, which premiered Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival.