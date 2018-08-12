'The Meg' tops the North American box office with $44.5M

Cast member Jason Statham and his partner, English actress and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attend the premiere of "The Meg" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Ruby Rose attends the premiere of "The Meg" in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Jason Statham, Jessica McNamee, Li Bingbing and Cliff Curtis (L-R) gather for a photo-op during the premiere of "The Meg" in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Meg -- a giant shark tale starring Jason Statham and Ruby Rose -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44.5 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Mission: Impossible -- Fallout with $20 million, followed by Disney's Christopher Robin at No. 3 with $12.4 million, Slender Man at No. 4 with $11.3 million and BlacKkKlansman at No. 5 with $10.8 million,

Rounding out the top tier are The Spy Who Dumped Me at No. 6 with $6.6 million, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at No. 7 with $5.8 million, The Equalizer 2 at No. 8 with $5.5 million, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at No. 9 with $5.1 million and Ant-Man and the Wasp at No. 10 with $5.1 million.