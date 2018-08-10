Left to right, director James Bobin, actress Mia Wasikowska and producer Suzanne Todd attend the Japan premiere for the film "Alice Through the Looking Glass" in Tokyo on June 21, 2016. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Eugenio Derbez attends the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Isabela Moner is working on a live-action movie based on the animated series "Dora the Explorer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Isabela Moner is to play the title character in "Dora the Explorer." Photo courtesy of Paramount

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first photo of Isabela Moner as the titular heroine from the upcoming, live- action movie Dora the Explorer Friday.

The film, which director James Bobin began shooting in Australia this week, is based on a long-running, animated series aimed at pre-schoolers. It is set for release on Aug. 2, 2019.

This version of the story follows a teen-age Dora.

"Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag-tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization," a press release said.

Moner, 17, is known for her roles in Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Friday's photo of her as Dora shows her sporting the character's signature brunette bob haircut with bangs, a pink shirt, orange shirts and a purple backpack.

Co-starring in the movie are Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden and Adriana Barraza.