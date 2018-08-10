Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first photo of Isabela Moner as the titular heroine from the upcoming, live- action movie Dora the Explorer Friday.
The film, which director James Bobin began shooting in Australia this week, is based on a long-running, animated series aimed at pre-schoolers. It is set for release on Aug. 2, 2019.
This version of the story follows a teen-age Dora.
"Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag-tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization," a press release said.
Moner, 17, is known for her roles in Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Friday's photo of her as Dora shows her sporting the character's signature brunette bob haircut with bangs, a pink shirt, orange shirts and a purple backpack.
Co-starring in the movie are Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden and Adriana Barraza.