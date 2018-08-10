Gal Gadot to voice character Shank in 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'

John C. Reilly arrives at a photo call for "The Lobster" during the 68th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 15, 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Wonder Woman icon Gal Gadot revealed on Twitter Friday that she is lending her voice to a character in the upcoming sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph.

"I'm so excited to finally announce that I am playing a character named Shank in Disney's #RalphBreaksTheInternet hitting theaters this November! Such an amazing experience to be apart of this project with such great creators and cast! Welcome to Slaughter Race!" Gadot tweeted.

The post included an image of her animated character, who has a determined look on her face as she drives a street-racing car. She has a tattoo of a dagger on her forearm, long hair and is wearing a leather jacket, fingerless gloves and hoop earrings.

The video game-themed adventure Ralph Breaks the Internet is set for theatrical release Nov. 21. It will also feature the voice talents of John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman.