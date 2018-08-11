'Ralph Breaks the Internet' sneak peek has street racers, Disney princesses

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney released online a minute-long sneak peek of its upcoming animated adventure Ralph Breaks the Internet.
The clip shows the titular hero and his sidekick, Vanellope, voiced by John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman respectively, as they enter the overwhelming universe of the Internet.
Vanellope is seen street racing against Shank, a character voiced by Gal Gadot, then making silly faces and taking selfies with Disney royalty such as Elsa, Moana, Cinderella, Mulan, Aurora and Ariel.
The sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph is set for release Nov. 21.