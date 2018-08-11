'Ralph Breaks the Internet' sneak peek has street racers, Disney princesses

John C. Reilly arrives at a photo call for"The Lobster" during the 68th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 15, 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Disney released a sneak peek of Sarah Silverman's upcoming animated movie "Ralph Breaks the Internet" this weekend. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney released online a minute-long sneak peek of its upcoming animated adventure Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The clip shows the titular hero and his sidekick, Vanellope, voiced by John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman respectively, as they enter the overwhelming universe of the Internet.

Vanellope is seen street racing against Shank, a character voiced by Gal Gadot, then making silly faces and taking selfies with Disney royalty such as Elsa, Moana, Cinderella, Mulan, Aurora and Ariel.

The sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph is set for release Nov. 21.