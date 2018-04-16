'Harry Potter' stars Tom Felton, Emma Watson reunite

April 16 (UPI) -- Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Emma Watson had a mini reunion Monday.

Felton, 30, who played Draco Malfoy in the film series, posted a photo on Instagram with Watson and Matthew Lewis. Watson and Lewis portrayed Hermione Granger and Neville Longbottom, respectively.

The black and white picture shows Felton, Watson and Lewis smiling as they strike a pose for the camera. The post received over 817,700 likes from excited fans.

"School mates #hogwartsalumni," Felton captioned the snapshot.

School mates #hogwartsalumni A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

Felton, Watson and Lewis co-starred in all eight of the Harry Potter movies. Watson said in an interview with Seventeen in January that she had a crush on Felton during filming.

"For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush," the actress shared. "He totally knows. We talked about it -- we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool."

Felton and Lewis previously reunited with Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy, at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando in January 2017.

"To all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light," Isaacs wrote on Instagram at the time.

The Harry Potter movies are based on the J.K Rowling book series of the same name. Felton has since portrayed Julian Albert on The CW series The Flash, and will star in the upcoming film Whaling.