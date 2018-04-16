Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates engagement at star-studded bash

April 16 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her engagement at a star-studded bash over the weekend.

The 45-year-old actress and her fiancé, producer Brad Falchuk, were fêted by family and friends Saturday at the Los Angeles Theatre in Los Angeles, according to E! News.

Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Steven Spielberg, James Corden and Chelsea Handler were among the celebrity guests.

"Headed to celebrate my friend's engagement," Handler captioned a clip on Instagram.

Headed to celebrate my friend’s engagement. A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Apr 14, 2018 at 5:55pm PDT

Paltrow wore a maroon dress with a one-shoulder, ruffled neckline. People reported the party was "very glamorous" but not "stuffy."

"Instead, lots of candles and fragrant flowers created a romantic atmosphere. It felt intimate and very special," a source said. "You could tell that all guests very much love the couple."

Paltrow posted a photo from her hotel room the day after the bash.

"The morning after #thenomadla," she captioned the picture.

The morning after #thenomadla A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 15, 2018 at 5:20pm PDT

The engagement party followed Paltrow's bachelorette getaway with Diaz, Stella McCartney and other pals in Mexico. The actress, who was previously married to Chris Martin, got engaged to Falchuk in January after more than three years of dating.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," she said at the time.