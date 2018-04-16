Prince Harry honors Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle in forum speech

April 16 (UPI) -- Prince Harry honored grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and fiancé Meghan Markle in a speech Monday.

The 33-year-old British royal gave a shoutout to the women while attending the opening of the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London. Harry was appointed Commonwealth Youth Ambassador the same day.

"I'm particularly honored to be speaking to a room of inspiring young leaders in my first speech as the Queen's Commonwealth Ambassador," the prince said before referencing a speech Elizabeth made on her 21st birthday.

"With an eye on the future, and an already unflinching sense of duty, she made a commitment. She said that whether her life be long or short, it will be dedicated to the people of the Commonwealth," he recounted.

Harry pledged to hear young people's "ideas, concerns, thoughts and hopes," and said Markle shares his commitment.

"I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in," he said.

Harry was joined by British Prime Minister Theresa May and youth leaders at the event. The forum theme was "Powering Our Common Future," which reflects the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting theme of "Towards a Common Future."

"Prince Harry and the Prime Minister Theresa May meet members of the Commonwealth Youth Council and Youth Taskforce to heart about the issues young people want championing during #CHOGM18," Kensington Palace captioned photos on Twitter.

Harry and Markle will tie the knot May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple have asked well-wishers to donate to their charities of choice instead of sending wedding gifts.