Chrissy Teigen throws Luna a 'Sesame Street'-themed birthday

April 16 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen celebrated daughter Luna's birthday in style.

The 32-year-old model and husband John Legend put together a Sesame Street-themed party for the toddler's second birthday Saturday.

Teigen shared photos and videos on Instagram and Instagram Stories from the adorable event, including a picture of Luna's birthday cake, which featured Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Elmo.

"!!! Thank you @duffscakemis and @tianasakona for helping us make this amazing cake for Luna! Ok so you did most of the work but those eyes and half of cookie's fur is all john and I!" she captioned the snapshot.

The Lip Sync Battle host also posted a clip of Luna in her birthday dress.

"Thank you @pamperspure for helping celebrate our big girl's 2nd birthday! Luna's rocking her llama diaper under this birthday suit!" she wrote.

Luna was all smiles in a video in August while watching Legend's appearance on Sesame Street. The 39-year-old singer visited the beloved children's show in December 2016.

"When John first posted this video to Instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was," Teigen captioned the clip. "This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is."

Teigen is pregnant and expecting her second child with Legend in June. She said at a conference in February that she's worried but prepared for the possibility of having postpartum depression again following her son's birth.