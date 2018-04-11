'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is highest grossing film in Sony history

April 11 (UPI) -- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is Sony Pictures' highest-grossing film of all time domestically, the studio announced Wednesday.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the family-friendly adventure stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and Karen Gillan. It this week surpassed Sony's previous record holder, 2002's Spider-Man, which made $403.7 million. Jumanji's take stands at $403.714 million.

"Given the length of Columbia Pictures' esteemed history, this is a cool milestone. It's a great credit to Jake Kasdan, all the producers, the terrific actors, and everyone at the studio who worked so hard. It gives us a grand target to shoot for with the next one," Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

"Extraordinary box office run. Worked hard to produce something fun and heartfelt audiences could experience. Congrats to everyone involved and most important, thank you fans!" Johnson tweeted in response to the news.