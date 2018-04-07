Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'Ready Player One' crosses $300M milestone at global box office

By Karen Butler  |  April 7, 2018 at 8:50 AM
April 7 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One has crossed the $300 million milestone at the global box office as it enters its second weekend in release.

Earning almost $143 million to date in China alone, the sci-fi adventure is Warner Bros.' biggest release ever in that country, a news release from the studio said Friday.

Spielberg directed Ready Player One from a screenplay by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline, based on Cline's futuristic novel. It stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, T.J. Miller, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki, Hannah John-Kamen, with Simon Pegg and Mark Rylance.

The movie is about a group of young gamers competing in a virtual-reality world for a chance to vastly improve their real lives.

