Home / Entertainment News / Movies

John Cena, Nikki Bella cozy up at 'Blockers' premiere

The movie, which stars Cena as a husband and father, opens Friday, April 6.
By Annie Martin  |  April 4, 2018 at 10:13 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple John Cena and Nikki Bella got close on the red carpet Monday.

The 40-year-old WWE wrestler and 34-year-old television personality showed PDA while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Cena's movie Blockers.

Bella, who wore a silver minidress and grey thigh-high boots, was all smiles by Cena's side. The couple shared a sweet kiss as they posed for photos.

Cena plays Mitchell, a husband and father, in Blockers, which co-stars Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz. The movie follows three parents (Cena, Mann and Barinholtz) as they attempt to stop their daughters from losing their virginities on prom night.

RELATEDJohn Cena, Seth Rogen attend 'Blockers' premiere

Cena and Bella attended the premiere just one day after celebrating the one-year anniversary of their engagement. The couple marked the occasion by dedicating sweet tweets to each other Monday.

"Can I say 'I do' now? @BellaTwins thank you. For being understanding, caring, and lifting me up when I needed it. Beauty is much more than skin deep, and you are so beautiful," Cena gushed. "I love you."

"Love you too! Can't believe a year ago today you got down on one knee and asked me to marry you!" Bella responded.

Cena and Bella are both known for their work with the WWE. Bella, who competed with sister Brie Bella as the Bella Twins, also stars on the E! series Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Ciara posts photos from first Easter with daughter Sienna Ciara posts photos from first Easter with daughter Sienna
Shannen Doherty staying 'positive' while getting tumor marker test Shannen Doherty staying 'positive' while getting tumor marker test
WWE Raw: McMahon slams Rousey, Cena ignored by Undertaker WWE Raw: McMahon slams Rousey, Cena ignored by Undertaker
Emily Maynard says her husband, late fiance share a birthday Emily Maynard says her husband, late fiance share a birthday
Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation