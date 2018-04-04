John Cena, Nikki Bella cozy up at 'Blockers' premiere

April 4 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple John Cena and Nikki Bella got close on the red carpet Monday.

The 40-year-old WWE wrestler and 34-year-old television personality showed PDA while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Cena's movie Blockers.

Bella, who wore a silver minidress and grey thigh-high boots, was all smiles by Cena's side. The couple shared a sweet kiss as they posed for photos.

Cena plays Mitchell, a husband and father, in Blockers, which co-stars Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz. The movie follows three parents (Cena, Mann and Barinholtz) as they attempt to stop their daughters from losing their virginities on prom night.

Cena and Bella attended the premiere just one day after celebrating the one-year anniversary of their engagement. The couple marked the occasion by dedicating sweet tweets to each other Monday.

"Can I say 'I do' now? @BellaTwins thank you. For being understanding, caring, and lifting me up when I needed it. Beauty is much more than skin deep, and you are so beautiful," Cena gushed. "I love you."

"Love you too! Can't believe a year ago today you got down on one knee and asked me to marry you!" Bella responded.

Cena and Bella are both known for their work with the WWE. Bella, who competed with sister Brie Bella as the Bella Twins, also stars on the E! series Total Divas and Total Bellas.