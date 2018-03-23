Nikki Bella takes John Cena to prom on 'Ellen'

March 23 (UPI) -- Nikki Bella surprised her fiance John Cena with an impromptu prom Friday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after the WWE Superstar said he did not attend his high school prom.

Cena, who was on hand to promote his new film Blockers about a group of parents who attempt to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night, said that he missed the big dance at his school due to being "dead broke" and wanting to work at a job that night instead.

Bella then appeared on the other side of the talk show stage in a purple dress and surrounded by prom scenery which included a disco ball, balloons and a bowl of punch.

The WWE power couple then posed for photos as prom king and queen and shared a number of romantic kisses.

"I hate surprises but this one I like," Cena said to DeGeneres. The 16-time World Champion would later go on to dance awkwardly with Bella and spike the punch with alcohol.

"We can't dance like this at our wedding!" Bella said.

Cena proposed to Bella in the middle of a WWE ring last year at WrestleMania 33. The pair are currently planning their wedding.

Blockers, which also stars Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz, is set to arrive in theaters on April 6.