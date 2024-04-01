Francesca Farago is expecting a child with TikTok star Jesse Sullivan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sullivan has a 15-year-old child, Arlo, from a previous relationship.

Farago shared news of her pregnancy alongside photos Sunday on Instagram.

"We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We've brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn't wait to bring you along for the win," the star wrote, referencing their IVF journey.

"I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!" she added.

Sullivan, who is transgender, shared a video on TikTok celebrating Farago's pregnancy and Trans Day of Visibility.

"We're pregnant! Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration," he wrote. "Im so proud of @FrancescaFarago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!"

Farago and Sullivan got engaged in May 2023.

Farago was previously a contestant in Too Hot to Handle Season 1 and Perfect Match Season 1, which both streamed on Netflix.