Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 1, 2024 / 9:52 AM

'Too Hot to Handle' alum Francesca Farago expecting first child

By Annie Martin
Francesca Farago is expecting a child with TikTok star Jesse Sullivan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Francesca Farago is expecting a child with TikTok star Jesse Sullivan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match alum Francesca Farago is going to be a mom.

The television personality is expecting her first child with her fiancé, TikTok star Jesse Sullivan.

Advertisement

Sullivan has a 15-year-old child, Arlo, from a previous relationship.

Farago shared news of her pregnancy alongside photos Sunday on Instagram.

"We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We've brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn't wait to bring you along for the win," the star wrote, referencing their IVF journey.

"I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!" she added.

Sullivan, who is transgender, shared a video on TikTok celebrating Farago's pregnancy and Trans Day of Visibility.

Advertisement

"We're pregnant! Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration," he wrote. "Im so proud of @FrancescaFarago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!"

@jessesulli We're pregnant! Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration . Im so proud of @Francesca Farago ♬ To Our Daughter (Lullaby) - My Best Friend Jacob

Farago and Sullivan got engaged in May 2023.

Farago was previously a contestant in Too Hot to Handle Season 1 and Perfect Match Season 1, which both streamed on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Doctor Who' trailer: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson 'rock through time'
TV // 47 minutes ago
'Doctor Who' trailer: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson 'rock through time'
April 1 (UPI) -- "Doctor Who" Season 14, starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, is coming to BBC One and Disney+ in May.
'Sex and the City' starts streaming on Netflix
TV // 1 hour ago
'Sex and the City' starts streaming on Netflix
April 1 (UPI) -- All six seasons of the HBO series "Sex and the City" are available on Netflix.
'Animal Control' star Joel McHale recalls rescuing two sheep from a bog in Ireland
TV // 1 hour ago
'Animal Control' star Joel McHale recalls rescuing two sheep from a bog in Ireland
April 1 (UPI) -- "Animal Control" and "Community" star Joel McHale will be seen talking about his career and his life as a family man on Monday's edition of "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Louis and Claudia start new life in Paris in 'Interview with the Vampire' S2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Louis and Claudia start new life in Paris in 'Interview with the Vampire' S2 trailer
April 1 (UPI) -- AMC has released a new trailer for Season 2 of its horror romance, "Interview with the Vampire."
Gwen Stefani, Hailey Bieber share photos from Easter on social media
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Gwen Stefani, Hailey Bieber share photos from Easter on social media
April 1 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber were among the stars who celebrated the Easter holiday during the weekend.
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
TV // 4 hours ago
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
April 1 (UPI) -- Lisa Vanderpump explains the differences between her Hulu show "Vanderpump Villa," premiering Monday, and her Bravo series "Vanderpump Rules."
Movie review: 'People's Joker' applies wit to comic books, trans journey
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: 'People's Joker' applies wit to comic books, trans journey
LOS ANGELES, April 1 (UPI) -- "The People's Joker," in theaters Friday, satirizes "Batman" comics as an allegory for Vera Drew's transition.
Famous birthdays for April 1: Taran Killam, David Oyelowo
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 1: Taran Killam, David Oyelowo
April 1 (UPI) -- Actor Taran Killam turns 42 and actor David Oyelowo turns 48, among the famous birthdays for April 1.
'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' tops North American box office with $80M
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' tops North American box office with $80M
March 31 (UPI) -- Monster mashup "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $80 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'SNL:' Ramy Youssef extols virtues of Ozempic during Ramadan fasting
TV // 23 hours ago
'SNL:' Ramy Youssef extols virtues of Ozempic during Ramadan fasting
March 31 (UPI) -- Comedian Ramy Youssef extolled the virtues of the diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic during Ramadan fasting in a new video for "Saturday Night Live."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
'SNL:' Ramy Youssef extols virtues of Ozempic during Ramadan fasting
'SNL:' Ramy Youssef extols virtues of Ozempic during Ramadan fasting
'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' tops North American box office with $80M
'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' tops North American box office with $80M
Sting, Jerry Seinfeld to appear in Billy Joel's 100th MSG concert special
Sting, Jerry Seinfeld to appear in Billy Joel's 100th MSG concert special
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement