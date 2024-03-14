Trending
March 14, 2024

'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier

By Annie Martin

March 14 (UPI) -- Perfect Match will feature three new Love is Blind alums in Season 2.

Netflix announced at the Love is Blind Season 6 reunion Wednesday that Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier and Izzy Zapata will appear in the new season of Perfect Match.

Perfect Match is a dating reality series featuring former contestants from Netflix reality shows, including Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle and Sexy Beasts.

Vestal appeared in Love is Blind Season 6. She dated Jimmy Presnell in the pods but Presnell ultimately proposed to Chelsea Blackwell.

Lussier got engaged to Paul Peden in Love is Blind Season 4 but was dumped at the altar. Likewise, Zapata got engaged to Stacy Snyder in Season 5 but was turned down on their wedding day.

Perfect Match Season 2 will premiere on Netflix this summer.

The first season premiered in February 2023 and featured Love is Blind's Bartise Bowden, Lauren "LC" Chamblin, Shayne Jansen, Damian Powers and Diamond Jack.

