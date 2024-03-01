Trending
Entertainment News
March 1, 2024 / 2:16 PM / Updated at 3:26 PM

Queerties award show to stream on WOW Presents Plus

By Fred Topel
Trace Lysette will accept the Groundbreaker Award at the Queerties. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Trace Lysette will accept the Groundbreaker Award at the Queerties. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

March 1 (UPI) -- The Queerties announced Friday that the awards show will stream on WOW Presents Plus. The awards are held March 12 at 7 p.m. PDT and stream beginning March 19.

World of Wonder's streaming service streams international editions of RuPaul's Drag Race, the variety show Avalon TV and more LGBTQ+ programming.

Jinkx Monsoon will host The Queerties. Nominees include Dylan Mulvaney, Bella Ramsey, Billy Porter, Bob the Drag Queen, Robert Garcia, Ncuti Gatwa, John Waters, Breanna Stewart, Gio Benitez and Sasha Colby for Badass.

Drag All Star nominees include Pabllo Vittar, Jimbo, Flamy Grant, Boulet Brothers, Priyanka, Sherry Vine, K. James, Pattie Gonia, Mo Heart and Meatball. TikTokers Zachariah Porter, Thee Muses, Skylar Marie, Alex Consani, Chris Olsen, Rosie O'Donnell, V Spehar, Spencer West, Sugar & Spice and Naomi Hearts are nominated.

The films Bottoms, The Blackening, Summoning Sylvia, Dicks: The Musical, Mean Girls, Barbie, Joy Ride, Down Low, Theater Camp and Red, White and Royal Blue are nominated for Comedy Film.

The Color Purple, Cassandro, Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed, Passages, All of Us Strangers, Monica, Rustin, Knock at the Cabin, Saltburn and Nyad are nominated for Drama Film.

David Archuleta will perform at the Queerties. Paula Abdul will accept the Straight Up Ally Award, Trace Lysette the Groundbreaker Awards and O'Donnell the Icon Award.

The full list of nominees is at Queerty.com.

